Less words, more music.

This may just be my credo until my last day.

This musical video is not a song, per se.

Nor does it fit into a helpful box of a label or genre.

It’s kinda weird. Like me. Funny how that works.

It is an idea that sought its own birth and it wouldn’t let go of calling for my attention until I mid-wived it into existence and set it free.

This is me doing that.

For those who like to geek out on details, I created the music in Ableton a number of years ago and, upon discovering it again recently, I used Canva to build it a home inside some captivating visuals.

Enjoy your stay in the whippetsphere, fellow dreamer.

love,

Jacqueline

🤍