Dancing in a Dream

Dancing in a Dream

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Patrick Muindi's avatar
Patrick Muindi
Jul 30

Thank you, Jacqueline, for this essay, for your news, and your appreciation of the warmth of this community.

Yes, you're one of those I specifically missed; so happy to see you resume sharing your thoughts with us. I read a lot on here, but there are those I remember, even if they don't publish for a year.

To more of the times we've had on here, to more of the pursuit of truth, because there can be no greater aspiration.

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Christopher Cook's avatar
Christopher Cook
Jul 31

The website looks good so far. I like the font!

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