Hey, my fellow dreamer.

I have just leapt off a ledge into the abyss of vulnerability.

But that’s ok because one day I won’t be around this place to do any more jumping and so….why the heck not, right?

As the world moves at lightning speed towards Robotic Station Nation, I may as well double-down on being even more human. On being more boldly, humbly, visibly me.

I’ve just uploaded VLOG #1 to my YouTube channel.

The idea behind it is to step out from behind the music & screen to document my life as a creative being making her world a little more fun and beautiful, while hopefully making the world at large more-so as an added bonus.

Bare with me as I learn how to ride this new ride.

In the meantime, we dance.

You can watch it here:

If you appreciate what my art, my music, my work, please do consider subscribing to my YouTube and maybe even leave a comment (as long as it’s kind ;).

It will mean the world to me to know I’m connecting to another heart-based human out there in internet-land.

Much love,

Jacqueline