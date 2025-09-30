Hey, my fellow dreamer.
I have just leapt off a ledge into the abyss of vulnerability.
But that’s ok because one day I won’t be around this place to do any more jumping and so….why the heck not, right?
As the world moves at lightning speed towards Robotic Station Nation, I may as well double-down on being even more human. On being more boldly, humbly, visibly me.
I’ve just uploaded VLOG #1 to my YouTube channel.
The idea behind it is to step out from behind the music & screen to document my life as a creative being making her world a little more fun and beautiful, while hopefully making the world at large more-so as an added bonus.
Bare with me as I learn how to ride this new ride.
In the meantime, we dance.
You can watch it here:
If you appreciate what my art, my music, my work, please do consider subscribing to my YouTube and maybe even leave a comment (as long as it’s kind ;).
It will mean the world to me to know I’m connecting to another heart-based human out there in internet-land.
Much love,
Jacqueline
Dancing in a Dream is a space for heart-based art. If you wish to join me in planting dream-seeds and watching them grow, I invite you to join me on the dance-floor.
❤️❤️❤️
LMAO about Robotic Station Nation! We get a whole new use for words and phrases that previously unheard of 🤪🤘✌️