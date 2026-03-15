Dancing in a Dream

Dancing in a Dream

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Angela Morris's avatar
Angela Morris
Mar 15

I feel all of this so much. No words to really express the similarity and resonance. Big Dancing Hugs!

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1 reply by Jacqueline Rendell
Amy Rosebush's avatar
Amy Rosebush
7d

Sending you love and support. I left a comment on your youtube, your most recent post. Here's to you and your Dad.

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1 reply by Jacqueline Rendell
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