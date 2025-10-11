My fellow dreamer,

The second vlog is now up for your viewing amusement.

I have to say, I am reeeeeally enjoying playing in this new medium of expression.

I am a puzzle-person and making these vlog thingies is like doing puzzles!

I love the game of matching music to the scenes, of timing the cuts, and of capturing the abundance of sensorially uplifting and pleasurable moments that make my days sweet. I love to share what inspires me so that it may inspire you, too.

Last week, after making and sharing the first one, I felt super vulnerable from the new degree of exposure born of turning the lens on myself and opening a window into my life lived at home, in and between my moments of dreaming, creating, dancing.

As enlivening as it is to break old patterns and to bravely embody a new way of being just for the playful liberating experiment of ‘seeing what happens’, the very act of expanding my comfort zone brought with it the arrival of an old ghost~ that of my inner little girl who so badly wants to be understood. To be held, appreciated, accepted, and loved just the way she is. The tender wound of childhood fears of rejection, of judgement, of not belonging was still lying open there for me to tend to and heal.

What a gift.

To know it was there, lying beneath the surface...

…and to now have the chance to address it with loving light of my presence.

Last night I danced with a ghost who tried to haunt me That old familiar sting, a chance to loop or accept its offering. So I turned to it and faced it, held steady and embraced it. Today my feet beat sweeter, and the dance goes on…

This week, I feel different.

I have healed an old wound and closed an old loop.

I made peace with that ghost.

All that reclaimed energy has suffused me with motivation to keep showing up as one who is vulnerable AND brave, as one more deeply connected with her WHY:

I am here to reflect the resonances of beauty, abundance, sovereignty, humour, and joy.

Bombardments of disaster narratives, of strife, of war, of collapse are debilitating distractions designed to disguise the fact that:

We are powerful creative agents.

We program the receptive field with who we BE.

Who we BE is reflected back to us recursively.

Who we BE can be reactive, automatic, governed by subconscious forces- or it can be a choice.

Are we denying our ghosts, rejecting our wounds, projecting the pain?

Lost inside looping.

Or are we being compassionate and giving our ghosts a voice to explain the reason for their presence? and a chance for healing? Are we dancing with them?

Found inside listening.

With love and so much appreciation for your time, your attention, your listening,

Jacqueline

✨🤍✨

