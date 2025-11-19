Autumn has me feeling hushed.

Crunching leaves decay when touched.

Like stories when they’re no longer told

fall powerless when we cut the cord.

Hand in hand with time I travel

deep inside where I unravel.

Less words uttered,

less air cluttered.

I dance with

Being.

My fellow dreamer. ✨

First, thank you, for being here to read these words.

I cannot express sufficiently the amount of love and appreciation, respect and awe I hold for my many beautiful Substack friends. In the two years I’ve been here, you have enriched my life immeasurably.

I have been away from Substack for some days, following the ancient impulses to fluff my nest for the onset of winter, and relishing the simplicity of putting my focus in the ‘real world’ where my senses can feast on ‘real food’. Though taking a break from posting and sharing my art/music here and on YouTube may be disastrous for my “feed” or my “algorithm” or my chances of ‘growing my business’ into something ‘meaningful’ and ‘successful’, it has been great for ME.

And isn’t that what really counts?

I have been feeling and experiencing palpable shifts in my body. My nervous system is resetting within this loving, quiet space I’ve provided for it to feel safe enough to let old habits die easily. I can feel my breath deepening, along with my self-trust, and my sense of peace grow ever more expansive even as the world outside reflects the opposite.

It is from this place of being that I write this post now, and share with you my latest art-work.

With so much love,

Jacqueline

VLOG #3 of Chronicles of a Heart-based Artist

Demo of Rebel With Applause

I wrote this song this past summer based upon thinking the thought “I’m not a control-freak, but a ‘don’t you dare control me freak’. The rest is, well, the rest is a couple verses and a kick-ass chorus.

I recorded this demo to try out some ideas and work on arrangement. I am eager to get back to recording it again with the harmonies I now hear inside my head (but wouldn’t have had I not sketched it first).

It seems to me that the internet/metaverse is a whole world filled people who are clamouring to control the behaviour, speech, thoughts of others- all in an effort to appease themselves. As if somehow magically altering that other person into a custom tailor-made person will remedy the discomfort felt deep in their own skin.

I, however, am the total opposite, baby.

I just wanna be left alone~ but not literally! I don’t want to live in isolation.

I want the freedom to do me, to dance my own dance, while you dance yours.

And we can do that, together.

