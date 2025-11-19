Dancing in a Dream

Dancing in a Dream

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sadhbh Adamea's avatar
Sadhbh Adamea
5d

You have no idea how much your post resonates with me right now. There seems to be something going on in the collective field right now about letting go of all the musts and shoulds. Thank you for your amazing words and this incredible song! It is so so so so cool! I love how it is fierce and compassionate at the same time, in lyrics and melody! Just perfect! Can I find this on Spotify as well? I really want to listen more often

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Jacqueline Rendell and others
Mel Remple's avatar
Mel Remple
4d

I immediately recognized the song you were dancing to but I just can’t place it! An 80s band obviously, but who is it? Pet Shop Boys? FYC? Depeche Mode?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Jacqueline Rendell and others
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jacqueline Rendell
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture