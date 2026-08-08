Dancing in a Dream

Dancing in a Dream

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ancient Warrior's avatar
Ancient Warrior
1d

I can truly relate to this. My father is a covert narcissist. I know this from experience and reflection and self study I did on narcissism over the course of the last 13-15 years studying my own symptoms and such. I left that home at 17 and never talked to my father again. I'm 35 now.

How my almost entire family in the USA has mocked me and turned their backs on me thanks to him. I'm viewed as the troubled maker. And everything else that happens to the child growing up with a narcissist. Having to learn everything on my own. Etc.

Not only that, but also a drunk and abusive father on a raging path for control. It didn't matter whether I was right or wrong. It was always about control.

I had to get out at 17. I haven't spoken to him since. But leaving the house doesn't mean you magically leave everything that happened there behind. I've spent most of my adult life trying to understand what the hell happened, why I reacted the way I did to things, and figuring out how much of what I thought was “me” was actually just what I learned from growing up in that environment.

So yeah, a lot of what you wrote hit home for me.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jacqueline Rendell and others
Amy Rosebush's avatar
Amy Rosebush
2dEdited

Firstly, I am so happy to see this post.

I have been thinking about you.

Secondly, I love the Cow A Pidder photo.

I love nature friends. I am familiar with the real version of Narcissists too.

I had to clear my Youtube history so I would stop being bombarded with the videos. I spent many an hour deliberating this exact scenario myself “Empath meets Narcissist”. Let the games begin.

They are hurtful games.

Nope.

Even though we learn from them, it still carries a whisper. “What if they weren't like that?”, but they are.

They are.

We don't belong in close relationship with people like that. Sometimes I get confused because I am so forgiving. I let everything go and see the latest version of “an effort.” I feel warm. Maybe they are not as bad as I imagined. Maybe they are experiencing personality changes. Maybe they are nicer than I remember them. Maybe they are more like I remember them before I woke up to it......... Maybe...............................

Nope.

Nope, nope, nope. The love that is inside of you is real. When you think they are capable of that and they fail to show it to you, you are hurt. But they don't actually have that. It's confusing. Then they (in my case) “love bomb you” and you become unsure again. I am always willing to let someone become something new. I don't hold their feet to the fire.

Okay, He/She wants to be sweet to me right now. I will accept it and be kind. My mind and my recent experience knows it's possibly strategic. It's possibly a set up, or it's because of the group. They need to be perceived a certain way. My reasonable, rational, protective-of-me-self says, “you can be nice in return in this moment, but don't trust them with anything important”. But the back of my romantic mind still thinks, “Maybe? Maybe something has shifted for the better?.” Even though that voice is quiet, it's there. So, when the bad behavior springs forth again, it hurts again.

And that's by design.

THAT is the plan.

They only way they can hurt you once you are onto them is to invest in you again, and then when you get cozy, they spring the next trap. Of course that's when they WANT to continue to get FROM you what they need. Some of them don't want anything from you, I imagine. They are just there to be a pain in the ass for everyone, every moment of their sad lives. I would prefer that. The ones who want something from you, that's a long game.

It's a hard lesson to learn, especially when you are commonly in close proximity due to circumstances.

It's a strange life. But I know now that I am here for myself. I love myself the way I love other people. The love that is inside of me is HUGE.

My love is complicated, it's many textured, it's forgiving and kind and ENORMOUS. It's romantic and sweet and it perseveres.

They don't have that. When I see I am excluded, I am not being excluded from THAT. I am being excluded from having a chance to SERVE THEM and WORSHIP at their feet.

PAH!

No, no, no, no, no. No INDEED. And they CANNOT understand me. They cannot understand you. They do not have the capacity. It can be tricky though. There are some (like the one I am referring to) who are VERY good at LOOKING like what everyone thinks they should be, rather than what they really ARE. That makes it more.........trepidatious..........to deal with them. Some people are so talented they can even fool themselves.

So, I must learn to FORTIFY myself. I must BE STRONG and love myself even more for having to face it.

I love you Jacqueline, for the amazing and loving human that you are. And I love me too. I would not exclude you, you would always be invited. I would never use ALL CAPS with you unless I were exclaiming to you how AMAZING you are.

I am sorry/glad you had the lesson you wanted/didn't want. I kind of get this one. Yup, I do.

FAELORIA, I have never heard of that. That's an awesome word and a really beautiful image as well.

I am listening to Fourteen Lessons In Yogic Philosophy and Oriental Occultism by Yogi Ramacharaka, and it's a great book. It's my third listen. I hear something new each time. He was talking about how some people have lived many lives before (take it or leave it) and some have learned (A) or (B) whilst others have not. How a child sometimes has to learn the hard way by touching the hot thing rather than listening to the threatening parent, or in religions with “God” they have to be a thief and come back again for a new try at being a better human. In that life they are not a thief, but maybe they harm a living thing and so on and so forth. Eventually they look at others and think “how can they continue to be this way or act that way?” but they have already played that role and moved on from there. Then there are other books that have said that everything must exist, all is possible. We will experience every level of human in this realm. And still others have said, they are here because we needed a certain kind of growth and we are able to create that in their presence.

But that doesn't mean it doesn't hurt.

*fist bump.

I do love landing on my feet though, just like you. Your Daddy (Dad) loves you. I would bet the farm on it. Your efforts with this person have also not gone unnoticed. I would say something more here but if I did it would give away who I am talking about. On the off chance that they ever reach beyond themselves and look for MY WORDS on a subject...............hahahaha......................I don't want them to know I am talking about them. So I can't say that last part. But let me just repeat that...........

Your efforts have not gone unnoticed. And then there's the ancestors and the astral realms and beyond, we are not unseen in our efforts. It is made known.

…..........and if they did find me and say “hey, were you calling ME a narcissist?” I would just say “why would you think that?” …...................but you see, that conversation will never take place. This response does not have their name in the title (nor can you gain anyone's favor or make any money from reading my comment), so they'll never read it. HAAAAAAAAAAAAAaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahahahahaha,

*bow to you.

PS, I read Reality Transurfing by Vadim Zeland// and it REALLY helped me through a tough time. It's good stuff!

Reply
Share
7 replies by Jacqueline Rendell and others
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jacqueline Rendell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture