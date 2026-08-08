Dancing with a narcissist
and the art of not making things important.
It’s a gorgeous morning, the kind you’d expect to see upon awaking inside August.
I’m writing out on my deck under the sun and in the peaceful company of my plants and exactly one caterpillar. Considering my intensive nearly year long training program in human relations and psychopathy, it’s no wonder I am opting to hang with creatures that can’t speak.
Preach to peace!
Turning coal into gold, baby
I could have easily named this post ‘dancing in a nightmare’. My subtitle almost read “Learning to stand tall while someone is chopping at your legs with an axe.”
But I’m not that dramatic.
Plus, I’ve been alchemizing HARD to transform the piece of coal that landed in my lap a year ago into a sparkly diamond, a precious thing of value, a touchstone, that I can carry with me forever onward, and I’m too proud of my efforts at rising to the challenge, transmuting, and evolving to play the “woe is me” card.
Life is a game. The game is difficult. It comes with ‘random’ deliveries of lessons.
“Knock, knock”
“Who’s there?”
“Your lesson!”
“Say what, now? I didn’t order no dang lesson!?”
Well, conscious choice to order the lesson or not, it will come all the same.
It will keep knocking at your door until you open it, rip open the package, dive into your assignment, and do all you can to pass the test of levelling up into the next version of your wizardry. (The good news is, it gets exponentially easier to level up the more wizardry you acquire.)
It’s my nature to be absolutely up for this.
I prefer to celebrate the success of my growth, no matter what instigates it, over carrying resentment at having to do it.
I am a victor and not a victim of my circumstance.
‘narcissist’ vs Narcissist
A few months ago, I shared with you that my present reality consists of an ailing father and, by extension, the woman-friend who resides with and cares for him out on the west coast of BC.
It’s an under-statement to say it’s been hard to be living so far away from him during this time, feeling as helpless as I do, and struggling at times to find ways to show that I care and to offer help that actually makes a difference. I’ve always been very close with my dad in a kindred spirit kind of way. He is someone to whom I can say anything and with whom I can be fully myself.
He is the reason I have such a love of music, and for that I am forever grateful.
Over the past year, I’ve flown out from Ontario to visit him four times. While there, I set a deliberate intention to fully embrace and enjoy our quality dad/daughter time together by doing puzzles, sharing stories, and expressing all the things I know my future-me would regret not saying while I still have the chance. Aside from offering emotional support by maintaining a gentle presence of compassion and understanding for what is a challenging time for all, I do whatever else I can like researching healthcare/housing options, gardening, making meals, sorting out his possessions and paperwork. All of this is a fairly normal unfolding. It’s only natural that the child of an aging parent would assume the role of care-giver. A cycle of life following the arc of its turning.
However, my personal experience with this has included an unexpected dimension.
I will be extremely delicate in how I put this next part.
The greatest difficulty has not been in dealing with the fact that my darling Dad is ailing and in steady decline but rather with the complicated, chaotic, and confounding dynamics that can only come from interactions with his friend, The Narcissist.
Never have I ever!
These days it seems the word gets thrown around a lot, similar to ‘trauma’ and ‘racist’. It’s become a popular way to denigrate someone who is simply annoying or appears overly self-absorbed or inconsiderate. The liberal overuse and misappropriate application of the word ‘narcissist’ has served to dilute it’s meaning and power in those cases where it’s true. I can admit I’m guilty of having thought of it as more of an adjective than a noun, a colourful descriptor rather than a clearly defined category of mental capacity or psychological illness. Well…..I was wrong.
It’s real, and it’s terrifying.
How maddening it is to have conversations with one who can only hear words you didn’t say and who can only look through eyes that regard you as an enemy.
No matter how earnestly you enter into an interaction with the goal of creating mutual understanding and harmony, of building a bridge, the narcissist’s raging inner fury sparks a flame that sets the conversation alight into a burning pyre of disintegration.
Gaslighting = fuel for setting things on fire.
There is a mind-bending surreality to engaging with one who is determined to undermine you. At all costs.
What’s worse is there’s a shocking dearth of self-awareness about their own involvement at having caused the destruction in the first place.
How’s that for drama?
Our greatest foes are really Angels in disguise
Now that I’ve set the scene for the theatrics that have been unfolding over here in my world, let’s switch gears. I’m not one to waste too much of my time in the act of complaining. It’s just not my style, and it’s most certainly not the point of my writing and sharing all this with you.
Looking back now, it’s kinda funny how long it took me to realize that I was not sharing the dance-floor with a ‘normal’ human being. Despite our constant communication breakdowns, blips of disharmony, circuitous conversations that I thought were going somewhere but were only going nowhere, I still thought these were your typical, innocent misunderstandings between two well-meaning good faith actors who were simply crossing their wires. Once, I actually spent four solid hours on the phone with her believing we were getting to know each other and growing a friendship.
I was so darn naive in the beginning.
Now I can see it’s precisely my being so that invited this lesson to arrive at my doorstep in the first place.
It helps that I don’t see anything that happens as random. The challenging people we encounter aren’t just nuisances to judge and complain about and navigate around.
They are mirrors.
They are gifts that give you access to the parts of you that are so habitual, so engrained, that you can no longer see them operating in the shadows.
When it finally dawned on me that this woman was never going to be my friend, I knew she was instead a teacher. I had entered her Masterclass, and it was requiring that I grow up quickly into a version of myself who can handle conflict without over-compromising and handle loss without losing myself.
The situation at hand was not allowing me to stay the same as I had always been.
It was time to level up.
For many decades, I projected my truth onto others, as we all typically do.
I assumed all people are looking for a way out of their unnecessary suffering. I assumed all people are operating in good faith because I AM. I took on the emotions of others without even trying.
With a core wound of feeling misunderstood and desiring above all else to be seen, heard, known, I yearned so deeply for connection that I overextended my branches and disconnected from my roots. Caring for others meant caring too much about what they think. It meant hurting when they hurt. The lines between what they felt and what was mine were blurred.
This sensitive porous nature, wide openness, and trust in others might look healthy on the surface, and it surely can be when it exists in balance with discernment. In reality, my empathetic boundary-less default setting was an under-developed blindspot that ultimately diminished my ability to show up for myself.
Living with a permanently open door to my abundant stores of compassion made me a perfect target for a hungry thief.
So the story goes, a narcissist and an empath fit together like a lock and key.
One needs to feed, and the other doesn’t have the ability to say ‘no’.
Until she does….
….and she lives happily ever after the aftermath
Without boring you with details of our exchanges over the course of a year, suffice it to say that I’ve spent many days with a tummy-ache as a result of a jarring or mean text from her, and cried tears from being on the receiving end of nasty ALL CAP emails yelling at me about how awful a person I am. I’ve struggled with the guilt at the thought that I’m not doing enough to rescue my dad from his bad health and his even worse living situation. I’ve considered packing my life into boxes and moving across the country to be a good daughter, and to prove that I care.
I’ve existed inside the discomfort of limbo, and confusion, and irresolution.
BUT!
After many months of struggling to dance in rhythm with this stranger I can see what a gift her presence in my life has been.
She truly is an angel in disguise.
Where I used to take the bait off her maliciously cast hook, the one that would dig inside my wound of ‘needing to be understood’, I no longer reflexively go on the defensive and attempt to explain myself til i’m blue in the face.
Been there. Done with that.
Where I used to feel the impact of the ugly words she hurled at me and hurt in the soft place where they landed, I can now watch her operate as a character separate from me. I can so easily see that none of her anger, rage, desperate pain is even about me at all~ she was crying and dying inside long before we even crossed paths.
I’ve undergone invaluable lessons in discernment and building boundaries, shedding the old need to be liked or understood by everybody. All of this training has forged a more adult and wiser version of me.
The girl who entered the classroom believing that everyone wants to and anyone can change is now a woman who knows not all hearts can be softened with kindness, not all minds can break free from their programs. Not all people are looking to stop being victims of the harm they inflict on themselves.
Some wounds lie open for too long, some pain runs too deep.
And she is not mine to save.
But in a trick of irony and gift of mirror-magic, she has freed me from myself.
For that, I will always be grateful.
Transurfing my way through conflict
In my never-ending pursuit of useful tools/wands/sticks to add to my inventory in this video game called Life, I have found two helpful items I’d like to share with you.
The first is this video by Chase Hughes, an expert in human behaviour and psychology. After I watched this video about six months into my Masterclass, I realized where I had been going wrong in handling the engagements of conflict. For those of you wanting to learn how to stand tall when someone is chopping at your legs with an axe, this video is for you.
Earlier this summer, in taking a day to read Transurfing Reality in 78 Days (and then reading it again into a microphone to create an audiobook series) one concept jumped out at me as the most immediately useful:
Dropping importance.
“All unbalanced emotions and reactions…are the result of over-stating the importance of things.”
Naturally, the author intended for this practice to be applied to any and many life scenarios.
I have found it to be the perfect shield for thwarting any external attack or attempt at manipulation by my narcissist Angel.
It’s turned me into a frickin emotional aikido warrior.
The antidote is so simple: to not make it important- whether it’s the hissy fit they throw, the judgement of you they cast, the words meant to bait you and hook you back into defending yourself all over again.
It’s not just going ‘grey rock’- it’s about not making it matter enough for you to have to ‘go’ anywhere. With no longer giving away your consent to be fed upon, you get to just stand right where you are. Tall. Firmly on the space you claim as yours.
Feet planted, breathing deep, you can watch them from a distance as they go through the script their character has been given to perform.
Their program need not be your problem.
Here is the first video of my narration series.
Narration of Transurfing in 78 Days
For the full audiobook playlist click here.
As always, I adore you for showing up and for reading this far down the page.
Thank you for you company, your time, your attention.
It is not easy to be a Human. But it is made soooo much easier when travelling in the company of others who care enough to care.
My heart is full of love and respect for you, my fellow dreamer.
Love,
Jacqueline
💖
PS I want to acknowledge the loving support and compassionate listening I received from dear friends along this journey. Karafree Rebecca Christopher Cook The Starfire Codes Thank you eternally, you beautiful kindred, you. 🙏
Dancing in a Dream is a dancefloor. A place to create, release, realize, let go and become. To dance alongside me, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Much love. 💖
I can truly relate to this. My father is a covert narcissist. I know this from experience and reflection and self study I did on narcissism over the course of the last 13-15 years studying my own symptoms and such. I left that home at 17 and never talked to my father again. I'm 35 now.
How my almost entire family in the USA has mocked me and turned their backs on me thanks to him. I'm viewed as the troubled maker. And everything else that happens to the child growing up with a narcissist. Having to learn everything on my own. Etc.
Not only that, but also a drunk and abusive father on a raging path for control. It didn't matter whether I was right or wrong. It was always about control.
I had to get out at 17. I haven't spoken to him since. But leaving the house doesn't mean you magically leave everything that happened there behind. I've spent most of my adult life trying to understand what the hell happened, why I reacted the way I did to things, and figuring out how much of what I thought was “me” was actually just what I learned from growing up in that environment.
So yeah, a lot of what you wrote hit home for me.
Firstly, I am so happy to see this post.
I have been thinking about you.
Secondly, I love the Cow A Pidder photo.
I love nature friends. I am familiar with the real version of Narcissists too.
I had to clear my Youtube history so I would stop being bombarded with the videos. I spent many an hour deliberating this exact scenario myself “Empath meets Narcissist”. Let the games begin.
They are hurtful games.
Nope.
Even though we learn from them, it still carries a whisper. “What if they weren't like that?”, but they are.
They are.
We don't belong in close relationship with people like that. Sometimes I get confused because I am so forgiving. I let everything go and see the latest version of “an effort.” I feel warm. Maybe they are not as bad as I imagined. Maybe they are experiencing personality changes. Maybe they are nicer than I remember them. Maybe they are more like I remember them before I woke up to it......... Maybe...............................
Nope.
Nope, nope, nope. The love that is inside of you is real. When you think they are capable of that and they fail to show it to you, you are hurt. But they don't actually have that. It's confusing. Then they (in my case) “love bomb you” and you become unsure again. I am always willing to let someone become something new. I don't hold their feet to the fire.
Okay, He/She wants to be sweet to me right now. I will accept it and be kind. My mind and my recent experience knows it's possibly strategic. It's possibly a set up, or it's because of the group. They need to be perceived a certain way. My reasonable, rational, protective-of-me-self says, “you can be nice in return in this moment, but don't trust them with anything important”. But the back of my romantic mind still thinks, “Maybe? Maybe something has shifted for the better?.” Even though that voice is quiet, it's there. So, when the bad behavior springs forth again, it hurts again.
And that's by design.
THAT is the plan.
They only way they can hurt you once you are onto them is to invest in you again, and then when you get cozy, they spring the next trap. Of course that's when they WANT to continue to get FROM you what they need. Some of them don't want anything from you, I imagine. They are just there to be a pain in the ass for everyone, every moment of their sad lives. I would prefer that. The ones who want something from you, that's a long game.
It's a hard lesson to learn, especially when you are commonly in close proximity due to circumstances.
It's a strange life. But I know now that I am here for myself. I love myself the way I love other people. The love that is inside of me is HUGE.
My love is complicated, it's many textured, it's forgiving and kind and ENORMOUS. It's romantic and sweet and it perseveres.
They don't have that. When I see I am excluded, I am not being excluded from THAT. I am being excluded from having a chance to SERVE THEM and WORSHIP at their feet.
PAH!
No, no, no, no, no. No INDEED. And they CANNOT understand me. They cannot understand you. They do not have the capacity. It can be tricky though. There are some (like the one I am referring to) who are VERY good at LOOKING like what everyone thinks they should be, rather than what they really ARE. That makes it more.........trepidatious..........to deal with them. Some people are so talented they can even fool themselves.
So, I must learn to FORTIFY myself. I must BE STRONG and love myself even more for having to face it.
I love you Jacqueline, for the amazing and loving human that you are. And I love me too. I would not exclude you, you would always be invited. I would never use ALL CAPS with you unless I were exclaiming to you how AMAZING you are.
I am sorry/glad you had the lesson you wanted/didn't want. I kind of get this one. Yup, I do.
FAELORIA, I have never heard of that. That's an awesome word and a really beautiful image as well.
I am listening to Fourteen Lessons In Yogic Philosophy and Oriental Occultism by Yogi Ramacharaka, and it's a great book. It's my third listen. I hear something new each time. He was talking about how some people have lived many lives before (take it or leave it) and some have learned (A) or (B) whilst others have not. How a child sometimes has to learn the hard way by touching the hot thing rather than listening to the threatening parent, or in religions with “God” they have to be a thief and come back again for a new try at being a better human. In that life they are not a thief, but maybe they harm a living thing and so on and so forth. Eventually they look at others and think “how can they continue to be this way or act that way?” but they have already played that role and moved on from there. Then there are other books that have said that everything must exist, all is possible. We will experience every level of human in this realm. And still others have said, they are here because we needed a certain kind of growth and we are able to create that in their presence.
But that doesn't mean it doesn't hurt.
*fist bump.
I do love landing on my feet though, just like you. Your Daddy (Dad) loves you. I would bet the farm on it. Your efforts with this person have also not gone unnoticed. I would say something more here but if I did it would give away who I am talking about. On the off chance that they ever reach beyond themselves and look for MY WORDS on a subject...............hahahaha......................I don't want them to know I am talking about them. So I can't say that last part. But let me just repeat that...........
Your efforts have not gone unnoticed. And then there's the ancestors and the astral realms and beyond, we are not unseen in our efforts. It is made known.
…..........and if they did find me and say “hey, were you calling ME a narcissist?” I would just say “why would you think that?” …...................but you see, that conversation will never take place. This response does not have their name in the title (nor can you gain anyone's favor or make any money from reading my comment), so they'll never read it. HAAAAAAAAAAAAAaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahahahahaha,
*bow to you.
PS, I read Reality Transurfing by Vadim Zeland// and it REALLY helped me through a tough time. It's good stuff!