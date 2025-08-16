Conversations on Sol Luckman Uncensored LIVE w/ Jacqueline Rendell

Hello, my lovely dreamer!

This week, I had the immense pleasure of spending time and sharing the floor with

as we danced our way through a LIVE on SUBSTACK conversation about being devoted practitioners of inner alchemy and lovers of life.

I consider Sol to be a kindred spirit who enjoys using his multitude of creative gifts to shape his experience of the world and shares my passion for dreaming up what comes next.

We are not naive children unaware of the traps and dangers and challenges afoot- we are child-like in our enthusiasm at BEING here and, perhaps most importantly….

….instead of running from our dragons, we invite them to play.

Through years of experimentation and practice, we’ve learned to turn the fount of threatening fire into useful alchemical kilns and hearths that transform clay into plates and wheat into bread. We bake our cakes and we eat them too. Why wouldn’t we?!

Collapsing polarity into itself, we find ourselves streamlining into ever more authenticity, ever more wholeness….

…ever ready to make art from the heart.

Eternally, we are dancing and dreaming, onwards and inwards, separately and together….melodies entwining in harmony.

I do hope you enjoy our dance and that there is some value inside it for you.

Much love,

Jacqueline

PS: I am experiencing an increase in synchronicity & magic these days. Here is one related to my conversation with Sol that I want to share.

During the live call, someone listening in the chat asked for us to ‘define art’.

Sol gave an amazing answer which is thought-provoking and deeply resonant. My answer was less so! On one hand I consider art to be anything expressive of the human experience, and on the other I can see there must be more constraints than that. I personally have always found it difficult to confine ‘grey area’ things into boxes of certainty. Later that same evening, I picked up and randomly opened my Rick Rubin book The Creative Act to this page:

I’d love to hear how YOU define art. Please leave a comment letting me know.

And also please pop on over to Sol’s Substack and check out his huge body of work.

Here is a song I made for love. 💕

PPS.

A HUGE thank you

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

