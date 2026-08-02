Dancing in a Dream

Dancing in a Dream

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Christopher Cook's avatar
Christopher Cook
7dEdited

"But I would just melt into a puddle of regret if my computer died before I preserved all my precious music and the irreplaceable artifacts of my living history."

—Back in 1995, my Ensoniq suddenly rebooted and took 18 months of multi-track sequences with it. My bad for not backing up. I was an idiot 20-something.

I was so angry that I smashed an old water heater repeatedly with a bat.

Once you have gotten it all on that external drive, buy another drive and copy it!

I like the song.

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1 reply by Jacqueline Rendell
Todd Witherow's avatar
Todd Witherow
7d

Okay, I like it. Was a very enjoyable listen.

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1 reply by Jacqueline Rendell
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