A sunday Sonic sparkle 🎶
from an 8-track girl at heart 💖
As one must in such a super fast moving technologically-oriented age as ours, I’ve been going through old files on my soon-to-be-defunct iMac. I only bought the darn thing in 2016, but ‘ten years ago’ today may as well be thirty. I’m transferring everything I wish to keep onto a shiny new external hard-drive. It’s a bit of a tedious process as I often get caught up for long stints in some long-forgotten memory.
But I would just melt into a puddle of regret if my computer died before I preserved all my precious music and the irreplaceable artifacts of my living history.
Anyhoo, this track, Vitriolic, was one such gem I re-discovered yesterday.
I remember recording it while sitting on the parquet floor of my then boyfriend’s apartment in downtown Vancouver, across from Kitsilano with a view of English Bay.
I had recently traded in my analog Tascam 4-track, my entry vehicle into the world of producing my own music, for a new DIGITAL Zoom 8-track. I was particularly obsessed with the built-in effects that I could apply to my vocal and guitar tracks. This meant, as in this recording of ‘vitriolic’, that I could sing with just one basic mic and play just my acoustic guitar while making it sound like I had pedals and gear for daysssss…..
Since the song was written, recorded, and first performed in Vancouver, it seemed more than fitting to pair it with some recent footage I took of my train ride from Mission to Vancouver airport in early July.
It won’t be everyone’s cup of tea. I’m super cool with that.
Honestly, I didn’t really know what I was doing. (And I mostly still don’t. :)
I just knew that, as a 28 year old experiencing the trials & tribulations of a relationship between musical weirdos, I needed to write, to strum, and to sing my insides out.
In an era of countless tools available to make our every expression polished to perfection, I am doubling down on being the lofi, raw, unperfected me that I am.
Enjoy, beautiful dreamer ✨
Love, Jacqueline
lyrics
Where you goin' with that gun
Tryna turn your walk into a run?
It's your basic calamity
Let's just face it, you're mad at me
love love love, I don't know what to say
gone gone gone, already gone away
crazy
What’re you doin with that knife
tryna cut more light into your life?
Vitriolic without cause
alcoholic menopause
love love love, I don't know what to say
gone gone gone, already gone away
crazy
It can be the best, it can be the worst
It's the greatest challenge or the greatest gift upon the earth
It can be your last, it can be your first
you may have practice but you cannot be well-rehearsed
It can be the best, it can be the worst
take it or leave it, it leaves you with a hungry thirst for more
for more....you're crazy
love love love, I don't know what to say
gone gone gone, already gone away
amazing,
you're crazy
Thank you for reading this far down the page. 😇
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"But I would just melt into a puddle of regret if my computer died before I preserved all my precious music and the irreplaceable artifacts of my living history."
—Back in 1995, my Ensoniq suddenly rebooted and took 18 months of multi-track sequences with it. My bad for not backing up. I was an idiot 20-something.
I was so angry that I smashed an old water heater repeatedly with a bat.
Once you have gotten it all on that external drive, buy another drive and copy it!
I like the song.
Okay, I like it. Was a very enjoyable listen.