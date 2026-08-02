As one must in such a super fast moving technologically-oriented age as ours, I’ve been going through old files on my soon-to-be-defunct iMac. I only bought the darn thing in 2016, but ‘ten years ago’ today may as well be thirty. I’m transferring everything I wish to keep onto a shiny new external hard-drive. It’s a bit of a tedious process as I often get caught up for long stints in some long-forgotten memory.

But I would just melt into a puddle of regret if my computer died before I preserved all my precious music and the irreplaceable artifacts of my living history.

Anyhoo, this track, Vitriolic, was one such gem I re-discovered yesterday.

I remember recording it while sitting on the parquet floor of my then boyfriend’s apartment in downtown Vancouver, across from Kitsilano with a view of English Bay.

I had recently traded in my analog Tascam 4-track, my entry vehicle into the world of producing my own music, for a new DIGITAL Zoom 8-track. I was particularly obsessed with the built-in effects that I could apply to my vocal and guitar tracks. This meant, as in this recording of ‘vitriolic’, that I could sing with just one basic mic and play just my acoustic guitar while making it sound like I had pedals and gear for daysssss…..

Since the song was written, recorded, and first performed in Vancouver, it seemed more than fitting to pair it with some recent footage I took of my train ride from Mission to Vancouver airport in early July.

It won’t be everyone’s cup of tea. I’m super cool with that.

Honestly, I didn’t really know what I was doing. (And I mostly still don’t. :)

I just knew that, as a 28 year old experiencing the trials & tribulations of a relationship between musical weirdos, I needed to write, to strum, and to sing my insides out.

In an era of countless tools available to make our every expression polished to perfection, I am doubling down on being the lofi, raw, unperfected me that I am.

Enjoy, beautiful dreamer ✨

Love, Jacqueline

lyrics

Where you goin' with that gun

Tryna turn your walk into a run?

It's your basic calamity

Let's just face it, you're mad at me



love love love, I don't know what to say

gone gone gone, already gone away

crazy



What’re you doin with that knife

tryna cut more light into your life?

Vitriolic without cause

alcoholic menopause



love love love, I don't know what to say

gone gone gone, already gone away

crazy



It can be the best, it can be the worst

It's the greatest challenge or the greatest gift upon the earth



It can be your last, it can be your first

you may have practice but you cannot be well-rehearsed



It can be the best, it can be the worst

take it or leave it, it leaves you with a hungry thirst for more



for more....you're crazy



love love love, I don't know what to say

gone gone gone, already gone away

amazing,

you're crazy



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