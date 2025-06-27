Subscribe
Living to create
and my addiction to beauty.
Jun 27
33
Dancing in a Dream
21
A long story short...
about where I've been and why.
Jun 13
•
Jacqueline Rendell
34
Dancing in a Dream
41
April 2025
A Neville Series Reading
Chapter 3: Power of Assumption
Apr 22
•
Jacqueline Rendell
20
15
6:21
Post Post Podcast #17
Featuring APRIL NOVOA of Observations On the Way
Apr 15
•
Jacqueline Rendell
and
April Novoa
10
Dancing in a Dream
7
1:05:12
A Reading- Neville Goddard series
Chapter 2: Consciousness
Apr 12
•
Jacqueline Rendell
15
14
5:06
A reading from Neville Goddard's The Power of Awareness
Listen now | Chapter 1- I Am
Apr 5
•
Jacqueline Rendell
15
6
6:02
feeling temporary
Sonic Sparkle #13
Apr 1
•
Jacqueline Rendell
23
Dancing in a Dream
24
March 2025
Post Post Podcast #16
Listen now | Featuring SOL LUCKMAN
Mar 5
•
Jacqueline Rendell
and
Sol Luckman
19
20
1:30:13
February 2025
It's about to get personal
really, REALLY personal......
Feb 26
•
Jacqueline Rendell
45
Dancing in a Dream
32
An Ode to Spring
Sonic Sparkle #8
Published on Dancing in a Dream
•
Feb 26
variations on a dream
Welcome to the new home for my ambient music.
Feb 22
•
Jacqueline Rendell
28
Dancing in a Dream
21
how my hands helped heal my heart
some drawings.
Feb 3
•
Jacqueline Rendell
38
Dancing in a Dream
66
